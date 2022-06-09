ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164,250 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $17,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

MT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.57. 84,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,562. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $21.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. On average, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($46.24) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($51.61) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

