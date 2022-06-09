Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) is Rubric Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,529 shares during the period. Arconic accounts for approximately 2.8% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 1.66% of Arconic worth $58,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arconic by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after buying an additional 149,437 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 17.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arconic by 12.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after buying an additional 176,971 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

NYSE ARNC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,866. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.