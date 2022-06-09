Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Down 6.7%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 18,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,508,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

AMBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

