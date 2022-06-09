Ark Achieves Market Cap of $79.50 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Ark has a market cap of $79.50 million and approximately $15.49 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,591,329 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

