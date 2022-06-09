Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $168.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 581,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,306,000 after acquiring an additional 124,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256,216 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ASND traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.74. 6,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,206. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

