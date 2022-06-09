ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Lifted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $46,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in ASML by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.44.

ASML stock traded down $11.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $555.91. 9,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,361. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $509.55 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $580.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $664.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.