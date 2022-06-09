Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.07 Million

Analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $262.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.70 million and the highest is $294.70 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $197.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $761.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $745.80 million to $789.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $903.82 million, with estimates ranging from $770.75 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $8.65 on Monday, hitting $197.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $210.60.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

