Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Assertio stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.48 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assertio will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Assertio news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $105,357.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,664.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $318,539. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 102.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assertio by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Assertio by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

