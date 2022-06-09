Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,225 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.50% of Atlassian worth $261,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,003,000 after purchasing an additional 102,685 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after purchasing an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Atlassian by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 959,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,486,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.83.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $202.54. 10,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.02 and a 200-day moving average of $288.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

