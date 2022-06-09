AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 655,861 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AtriCure by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after purchasing an additional 544,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $30,737,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. 259,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,242. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.21. AtriCure has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

