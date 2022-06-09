Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 8.4%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price was down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 74,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,983,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after buying an additional 3,315,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after buying an additional 291,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

