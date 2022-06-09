Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stake Boosted by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avient by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of AVNT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,019. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

