B.S.D Crown (LON:BSD) Trading Down 1.8%

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (LON:BSD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.35). 258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.36).
The company has a market capitalization of £36.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 10.16.
B.S.D Crown Company Profile (LON:BSD)
