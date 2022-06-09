Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Badger Meter stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,096. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.01. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $112.36.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 9,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

