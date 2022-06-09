Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Baidu by 63.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 758,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,307,000 after acquiring an additional 294,082 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,334 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 13.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Baidu by 5.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 1.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.51. 3,748,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,568. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.33 and its 200-day moving average is $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. Baidu has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $209.17.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.