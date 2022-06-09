Banano (BAN) Market Cap Reaches $9.80 Million

Banano (BAN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Banano has a market cap of $9.80 million and $111,649.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00332287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,072.47 or 0.99999320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,946 coins and its circulating supply is 1,356,472,706 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

