Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives $50.41 Average PT from Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.41.
BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.
About Bank of America (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
