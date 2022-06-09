Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives $50.41 Average PT from Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.41.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,447,308. The company has a market capitalization of $281.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.