Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.04. 973,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,447,308. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $282.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.