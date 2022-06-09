Bank of America Raises Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target to $230.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $176.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Saturday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aspen Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $206.61 on Monday. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $13,560,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

