Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.22

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.22 and traded as low as $17.07. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 4,366 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 30.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

