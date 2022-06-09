Barclays Boosts Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $21.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

NAPA opened at $20.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.16. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 15,761 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $316,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,117 shares of company stock worth $1,533,180 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,241,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,972 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,588,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 935,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,322.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

