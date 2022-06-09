Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 162,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,241,272 shares.The stock last traded at $8.43 and had previously closed at $8.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCS. BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. Research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Barclays by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 617.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

