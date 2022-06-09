Basic Attention Token (BAT) Achieves Market Cap of $594.42 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $594.42 million and $52.83 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,812,101 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

