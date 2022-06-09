Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.36

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.36 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 253607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after buying an additional 412,656 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $468,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,713,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $267,351,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

