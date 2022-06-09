Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

BBWI stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.28. 123,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.20.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $679,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $619,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 37.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

