Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,227,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,705,000 after purchasing an additional 71,352 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.43.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $3.80 on Thursday, reaching $251.05. 3,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

