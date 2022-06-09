Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLPH. StockNews.com started coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management lowered their price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition dropped their price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

BLPH opened at $1.00 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $9.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.15.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

