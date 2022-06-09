Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.30 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.12 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.88.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.93. 3,126,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,570. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at $25,793,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,522 shares of company stock worth $8,183,822. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

