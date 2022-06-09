BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.70 Million

Analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $443.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $447.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.00 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $512.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. The business had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

BGCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,852,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,000,000 after buying an additional 2,965,830 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in BGC Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 41,558 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 311,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,764 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGCP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.26. 95,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

