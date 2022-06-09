BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) to post $63.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.95 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $49.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $270.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.27 million to $278.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $376.47 million, with estimates ranging from $339.66 million to $429.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.59 million.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

BCRX traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $10.55. 61,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $19.99.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,706 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,299 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.