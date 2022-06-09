Bitcoin SV Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $57.04 or 0.00189014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $80.36 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,185.31 or 1.00030082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.21 or 0.00583924 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,082,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

