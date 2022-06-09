BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $41.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BJRI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. 175,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,097. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $603.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.94.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $128,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

