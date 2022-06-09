Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Trading Down 3%

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 million, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Blue Ridge Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 11.62%.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake – Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club.

