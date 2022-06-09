Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives $758.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $758.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYPLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.09) to GBX 800 ($10.03) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.03) to GBX 695 ($8.71) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.91) to GBX 780 ($9.77) in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of BYPLF stock remained flat at $$8.08 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

