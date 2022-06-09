Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) will announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Booz Allen Hamilton also reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411 in the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,819. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

