Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-9% yr/yr to $8.78-9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of BAH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.92. 1,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.87. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,189,000 after purchasing an additional 453,676 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,716,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 771,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,761,000 after acquiring an additional 83,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

