Bradley Gordon Purchases 78,947 Shares of Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX) Stock

Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX – Get Rating) insider Bradley Gordon acquired 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,236.72 ($19,594.76).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.
Firefinch Company Profile (Get Rating)
