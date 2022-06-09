Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,469. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $80.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.04.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Brink’s by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Brink’s by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brink’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.