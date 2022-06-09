Brokerages Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Compass Diversified posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.25 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $23.87. 6,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.79. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

