Brokerages Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.30. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $48.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFB. Stephens decreased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFB stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $13.04. 62,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,734. The company has a market capitalization of $647.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

