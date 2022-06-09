Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Announce $2.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) to post $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $9.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.42 to $12.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Shares of WAL traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,746. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $124.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $595,181.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 406.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $4,336,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 232,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,226,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 89,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

