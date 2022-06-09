Brokerages Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.78 Million

Brokerages predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will post sales of $132.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.00 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $136.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $445.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.10 million to $454.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $493.74 million, with estimates ranging from $449.80 million to $537.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,371,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,142,000 after buying an additional 184,557 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,371,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,002,000 after buying an additional 184,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.77. 130,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,997. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average is $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,031.66 and a beta of 0.43. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $115.95.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

