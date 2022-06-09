Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Brokerages expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Brown & Brown also posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

BRO traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.78. 17,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,240. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.81. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

