Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.84. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CRUS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,240. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.70. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $73.45 and a 12-month high of $95.84.

In related news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 19.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.