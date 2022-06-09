Brokerages Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $892.63 Million

Analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) will announce $892.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $881.55 million to $903.70 million. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $943.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBD. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

DBD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.76. 24,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,054. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 48,791 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,382.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford purchased 19,413 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $54,550.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 432,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,482.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 104,756 shares of company stock valued at $260,898. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

