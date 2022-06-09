Brokerages Set ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target at C$49.39

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACO.X. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO to a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CSFB raised their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of ACO.X traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 306,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.73. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$40.00 and a 1-year high of C$48.04.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

