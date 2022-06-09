Brokerages Set Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) PT at $58.83

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. CL King cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. 8,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

