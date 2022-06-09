Brokerages Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target at $13.81

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DB. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE DB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,651,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

