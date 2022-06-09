Brokerages Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target at C$27.22

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.22.
D.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.50 to C$28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.69 per share, with a total value of C$3,001,926.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,426,115 shares in the company, valued at C$191,191,077.18. Also, Director Michael Cooper bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,760,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$365,817,773.34. Insiders have acquired 199,100 shares of company stock worth $4,697,167 over the last quarter.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (Get Rating)
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
