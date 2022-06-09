Brokerages Set LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target at $129.00

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.67.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGIH traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $175.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.48.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

